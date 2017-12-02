Although the discount shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is over, many big retailers continue to offer attractive deals.

You can currently find low prices on televisions, video games, and smart home devices. And some of the deals are even better than those available around Thanksgiving.

Read on about this week’s best tech deals (and some that extend into next week):

Televisions

Smartphones & Tablets

Computers

Smart Home

Best Buy is selling the Google Home Mini for $30. It’s regularly $50.

Best Buy is also offering a $50 discount on the purchase of three Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) devices.

Amazon is offering a refurbished Amazon Tap for just $60. It’s regularly $110.

If you buy two Amazon Cloud Cam security cameras at Amazon, you can save $40 on the purchase with the code 2CLOUDCAM.

Video Games

At Best Buy, you can get a free copy of the game Destiny 2 with the purchase of a PlayStation 4 console.

Best Buy is selling an Xbox One S bundle with Madden NFL 18 for $230, a $50 savings.

Target is offering a $100 discount on the purchase of the PlayStation 4 GT Sport VR console bundle.

