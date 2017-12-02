Although the discount shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is over, many big retailers continue to offer attractive deals.
You can currently find low prices on televisions, video games, and smart home devices. And some of the deals are even better than those available around Thanksgiving.
Read on about this week’s best tech deals (and some that extend into next week):
Televisions
- Amazon is selling Sony's KD60X690E, a 60-inch television, for $798 instead of its regular $1,300.
- Best Buy is selling a 43-inch Ultra HD Sharp TV for $300, a $130 discount.
- Get a 60-inch Ultra HD Hisense set for $500 at Best Buy. It’s regularly $700.
- Walmart is selling a 58-inch Samsung Ultra HD TV for $598. It’s regularly $799.
Smartphones & Tablets
- Amazon is offering the Google Pixel XL 32GB smartphone for $420. It’s regularly $800.
- You can get a Moto Z Play Droid at Amazon for $270, a 33% discount on its regular $400 price.
- Best Buy is offering $300 off on Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+.
- If you trade in a smartphone for aniPhone X, Best Buy will give you a $250 gift card with your purchase.
- Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are available starting at $20 per month at Best Buy.
Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter
Computers
- You can get an Apple MacBook Pro for $1,984 at Amazon, a 17% discount on its regular retail price of $2,399.
- The CybertronPC gaming desktop is on sale for $1,539 at Amazon, down from its $2,000 regular price.
- At Best Buy, you can get the HP Envy x360 notebook for $650, a $200 discount.
- Best Buy is also selling the HP Spectre x360 for $950, a $400 savings.
- The Dell i7559 notebook is going for $949 at Walmart, down $291 off its regular retail price of $1,240.
- Get an HP Pavilion Power 15 at Walmart for $848. It’s regularly $990.
Smart Home
- Best Buy is selling the Google Home Mini for $30. It’s regularly $50.
- Best Buy is also offering a $50 discount on the purchase of three Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) devices.
- Amazon is offering a refurbished Amazon Tap for just $60. It’s regularly $110.
- If you buy two Amazon Cloud Cam security cameras at Amazon, you can save $40 on the purchase with the code 2CLOUDCAM.
Video Games
- At Best Buy, you can get a free copy of the game Destiny 2 with the purchase of a PlayStation 4 console.
- Best Buy is selling an Xbox One S bundle with Madden NFL 18 for $230, a $50 savings.
- Target is offering a $100 discount on the purchase of the PlayStation 4 GT Sport VR console bundle.
This article includes affiliate links. You can read about Fortune’s affiliate link policy here.