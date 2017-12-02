I don’t have an advent calendar for counting down the days to this year’s Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou, China, but if I did, there would only be three little doors left to open—and just one before the launch of our first annual Brainstorm Tech International event. Alan Murray and I will travel tomorrow from Hong Kong to Guangzhou, where we’ll be joined by the Fortune editorial team and a star-studded collection of more than 600 business and political leaders from China and around the world.
It promises to be spectacular week. We’ll be talking about technology, innovation, prospects for the global economy and much more with Chinese tech titans including Alibaba Group’s Jack Ma, Tencent Holding’s Pony Ma, Foxconn’s Terry Gou and Lenovo’s Yang Yuanqing. We’ll hear from American luminaries including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Wal-Mart chairman Greg Penner and Ford Motor chairman Bill Ford. Wang Yang, the third-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, will lead a delegation of senior leaders from Beijing. US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson will share their wisdom, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a keynote. The Guangzhou municipal government, which never does things by half, has been preparing for the Forum all year, so we’re sure to see Guangzhou—and modern China—at its finest.
Guangzhou is a worthy venue for such an extravaganza. In an article in the latest issue of Fortune, I argue that China, long dismissed as a haven for copycats or just a source of cheap labor for Western manufacturers, is fast emerging as one of the global economy’s great centers of innovation. We’ll meet some of China’s most talented entrepreneurs at Brainstorm Tech International, where we’ll launch a new contest to identify China’s most innovative ventures. We’ve narrowed a field of nearly a hundred dynamic startups to 15 finalists and will select winning companies in five key categories. From those five, we’ll pick one overall China Innovator of the Year.
As we make final preparations for this rarified gathering, a different side of modern China has been playing out in the streets and shantytowns of Beijing. Over the past two weeks, the capital’s newly appointed party boss has led a sweeping crackdown on migrant workers from the Chinese countryside. The action follows a November 18 fire in a rundown warehouse housing migrants. Nineteen people died, seven of them children. The next day, municipal officials launched a citywide fire safety inspection which morphed into a campaign to demolish illegal dwellings. In many cases, police gave migrant workers and their families only a few hours notice before declaring structures condemned, cutting off power and water and rousting occupants into the streets.
The plight of Beijing’s downtrodden migrants rarely elicits much sympathy from the city’s burgeoning middle classes—particularly those who hold a Beijing hukou, a kind of internal passport, granting them permission to reside in the capitol, send their children to Beijing schools and seek health care from municipal hospitals. But the mass evictions seem to have struck a nerve. In recent weeks, middle class parents in China’s major cities have felt bullied themselves following reports of shocking cruelty at schools in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities. Last month, parents of toddlers at an expensive kindergarten in Beijing filed a report to police saying they had found needle marks on their children.
Chinese authorities have squelched discussions of both the migrant evictions and allegations of child abuse at school. In the case of former, censors have have banned Internet and social media references the phrase “low-end population,” a term first used by the government that has since come to be regarded as a shorthand for official prejudice towards migrants. For the latter, the government has forbidden any reference to RYB Education, the New York-listed Chinese firm that owns the Beijing kindergarten.
In the U.S., we tend to assume that stifling public discussion about social and political issues ultimately inhibits economic and technological progress. Bill Clinton famously admonished his Chinese counterpart Jiang Zemin when Jiang visited America in 1997 that efforts to promote technological progress while at the same time restricting freedom of expression put China “on the wrong side of history.” But in the two decades since, China’s leaders have rejected the notion that there’s a zero sum tradeoff between political control and technological innovation. If anything, they seem increasingly confident the two can work hand in hand.
You’ll find detailed coverage of discussions at the Global Forum and Brainstorm International on Fortune.com. More soon from Guangzhou.
|Clay Chandler
|@claychandler
|clay.chandler@timeinc.com
China's Big Clean-Up
Clean toilets. China is renewing effort to expanding Xi Jinping’s 2015 “toilet revolution”, which advocates for making restrooms in tourism sites and villages more sanitary to boost the emerging domestic tourism industry. China’s National Tourism Administration has plans to build and improve 64,000 toilets from 2018 to 2020. According to state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi Jinping called “the toilet issue” “no small thing” on Monday, saying that is “is an important aspect of building civilized cities and countryside”. Newsweek
Clean air. China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection has accused four cities in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province of administrative inefficiencies that have added to air pollution. Beijing has issued temporary guidelines to curb pollutive emissions, including cutting production limits of industrial plants in the steel, aluminum, cement and ceramics sectors in northern China by up to 50 percent in the winter. The four cities have 20 working days to implement improvements. Reuters
Clean residences. Beijing has evicted tens of thousands of migrant workers from their homes, after more than a dozen people died in the aftermath of a fire in an overcrowded warehouse turned residential complex in a southern Beijing district. City officials have cut off water and electricity in villages popular among the city’s “low-end population” in the largest wave of evictions in the Chinese capital in more than a decade, but officials deny they are targeting low-wage migrant workers. Quartz
Trade and Economy
No dumping for Trump. The US Department of Commerce announced has launched countervailing duty and anti-dumping probes into the import of Chinese aluminum alloy sheets. It is the first time since 1991 that Washington has “self-initiated” a probe not in response to complaints. Observers say the move will escalate trade confrontations as a signal that the Trump administration is now putting his words into action. South China Morning Post
You can’t sit with us. The Trump administration has filed arguments to the World Trade Organization that lays out legal arguments for why China does not qualify as a “market economy,” a title that would help it secure preferential economic treatment under the W.T.O. With China’s current designation as a non-market economy, it falls under a framework under W.T.O. rules that allow the United States and other countries to determine if it is unfairly “dumping” its products in other countries. New York Times
Stopping the slick. Following North Korea’s test launch of a missile that could reach the US, President Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping not to export oil to North Korea in order to foil the growth of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme. As oil is the main driver of North Korea’s nuclear production, curbing the country’s access to oil is a pivotal step in the world’s effort to stop the “international pariah,” the US ambassador to the United Nations said this week. South China Morning Post
Hackers halted. Three Chinese nationals linked to a Chinese cybersecurity firm have been charged in the US for hacking into Siemens AG, Trimble Inc and Moody’s Analytics to steal business secrets. According to US government officials, the three hackers were employed by Guangzhou Bo Yu, also known as Boyusec, a firm affiliated with China’s People’s Liberation Army Unit 61398, and that most if not all its hacking operations are sponsored and directed by the Chinese government. Reuters
In Case You Missed It
Top Chinese General Commits Suicide Amid Corruption Probe TIME
Meet the North Korean firm which reinvents itself to beat sanctions South China Morning Post
Alibaba Casts Spell Over Bond Buyers Caixin Global
China’s e-commerce tycoon fulfils boyhood dream to become village head, pledges to spread wealthh South China Morning Post
Lynk & Co. starts selling an SUV with a dedicated car share button in China TechCrunch
China’s mixed messages to working women Financial Times
Now Fans Are Cheering Disney’s Casting for Live-Action Mulan Fortune
Technology and Innovation
Big brother’s watching. China’s tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are using the vast amounts of personal information they collect from Chinese citizens daily to help China’s government weed out criminals, silence political dissent and set up cities under surveillance. Unlike their most resistant American counterparts, Chinese tech founders such as Tencent’s Pony Ma and Alibaba’s Jack Ma been vocal about cooperating with the government on law enforcement and security issues. Wall Street Journal
Fly on the wall. Meanwhile, the US Customs is also accusing Chinese drone maker Da Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Company (DJI) of using its commercial drones and software to record and send sensitive information about American infrastructure back to China. DJI has issued an official statement refuting those claims. New York Times
Saving face. Alipay users can now pay for purchases via face scan on the new iPhone X. The Chinese online payments platform owned by Alibaba announced its integration with the iPhone X’s Face ID this week, but industry watchers say the move is not enough to save Apple from lacklustre sales in China. Alipay also lags behind arch-rival WeChat Pay, who implemented payments by face-scanning shortly after the iPhone X’s release last month. TechNode
Two’s company. Chinese search engine Baidu and tech manufacturer Xiaomi have launched a partnership to jointly develop capabilities in emerging technologies, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence. Announcing the collaboration at Xiaomi’s first conference for developers in Beijing this week, the two companies will further development technology for voice recognition, deep learning and computer vision, in addition to more work with DuerOS, Baidu’s conversational operating system already built into some Xiaomi hardware. Tech Crunch
Summaries by Debbie Yong. @debyong
debbie.yong@timeinc.com
Find past issues, and sign up for other Fortune newsletters.