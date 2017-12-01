DONE IN THE DARK

Let’s start by addressing the big news today: Shervin Pishevar, the co-founder and managing director of Sherpa Capital and an early backer of Uber, has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women, according to a new report in Bloomberg. The story alleges that the venture capitalist used his power to make unwanted sexual advances toward colleagues. At the center of one of the allegations is Austin Geidt, Uber’s head of global expansion. From the story:

Over the years, these people say, Pishevar seemed to take a liking to Geidt, following her around at company events, and at times placing his hand on her leg or lower back. A person with firsthand knowledge of the holiday party incident and these other encounters confirmed the account of Pishevar’s behavior to Bloomberg. Geidt, who’s now head of operations for Uber’s autonomous driving unit, declined to comment for this story.

Five other women who met Pishevar in a professional context told Bloomberg they were sexually assaulted or harassed by him. In each case, the women accused Pishevar of exploiting a professional connection, and using the prospect of a job, mentorship or investment to make an unwanted sexual advance.

It seems several news outlets were also working on a story about Pishevar, and people in the Twitter-sphere don’t seem to be all that surprised by the allegations. Reminiscent of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, I wonder just how many of these “open secrets” are spanning across industries. It seems this has been the “whisper network” at work — an informal channel that women use to warn each other about men to stay away from. As 8VC’s Kimmy Scotti said in my recent interview with her, “For a long time, women survived on gossip, frankly. We warned each other in a hushed tone — ‘don’t work with that guy’ or ‘work with this guy because he’s safe.’”

The era of word-of-mouth networks is coming to an end as more and more women take to social media or the press to share stories of disturbing misconduct by those in positions of power. I’ll leave you with one of my favorite quotes (which happens to come from Lamar Odom’s grandmother): “What’s done in the dark will come out in the light.”

Not sure what’s going on this week, but there were quite a few notable departures. Here’s a rundown:

• Matt Salzberg is out as CEO of embattled meal-kit maker Blue Apron. Only five months after Blue Apron’s disappointing IPO, the board is replacing Salzberg with CFO Brad Dickerson as chief executive of the company. Blue Apron’s stock price has plummeted, trading nearly 70% below its offer price. Dickerson has been with the company since February of 2016 after 11 years at Under Armour. Read more at Fortune.

• Tim Kendall, the president of Pinterest and one of its key business executives, is stepping down from the company to launch his own startup in the healthcare space, according to Recode. This is a significant loss because Kendall has been with Pinterest more than five years and oversaw the company’s entire business operation. Former Google exec Jon Alferness is expected to take over Kendall’s responsibilities

• Jambu Palaniappan, Uber’s head of UberEats for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is leaving the company to join a London-based venture capital firm. Palaniappan was instrumental to Uber’s international expansion efforts, leading the UberEats expansion in the U.K. and helping build the ride-sharing business in 60 countries. Read more at Fortune.

• John Vrionis is leaving Lightspeed Ventures to launch a seed stage fund. The fund’s reported target $150 million, according to Axios. Vrionis has been a partner with Lightspeed for 11 years and has invested in companies including AppDynamics, Datastax, and Docker. He will stay on as a venture partner at Lightspeed.

