Spotify Premium Is on Sale for $99 a Year for the Rest of December

This month you can purchase Spotify Premium at a discount, provided you’re willing to shell out for all of 2018 at once.

The music streaming service is offering a year’s subscription for $99 during the entire month of December, which comes out to $20 off its traditional price. Spotify Premium is traditionally $10 a month, so the promotion equates to getting two months of the service for free.

The Verge notes that once you sign up, you’ll need to keep an eye on which day those 12 months are up. After the full year, your plan will revert to a monthly plan at whatever the current cost of a plan might be. While that’s $10 a month now, it could certainly go up in the next 12 months.

That $99 per year price tag also brings the price of the service to the same amount you’ll currently pay for a year of Apple Music. If you’re still debating which streaming service to get, this might help make your decision a little easier.