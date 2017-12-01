Anil Dash, the CEO of Fog Creek Software and advocate for more humane tech, has posted a must-read treatise on the current state of online content, specifically the quest for better search results and what it’s done to publishing. It begins with his brief history of content management systems (WordPress, etc.,) and then explores the surprising ways that, in his view, the quest to appeal to Google became the need to appease them. “[W]hat if, due to the market pressure of the increasing value of ranking in Google’s search results, websites were incentivized to change their content to appeal to Google’s algorithm?” he asks. “Or, more accurately, to appeal to the values of the people who coded Google’s algorithm?” Herein lies the rub: Biased algorithms may be utterly remaking the world.