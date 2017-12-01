Michael Flynn Will Plead Guilty to Lying to the FBI
US National Security Adviser Mike Flynn speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2017.
Nicholas Kamm—AFP/Getty Images
By The Associated Press
9:42 AM EST

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is scheduled to plead guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST. The Justice Department announced Friday that the hearing will take place before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras at a D.C. federal courthouse.

Court documents released Friday show Flynn has been charged with a single count of “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI on Jan. 24.

Prosecutors with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller say Flynn falsely stated to the FBI that he had not discussed sanctions with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation.

