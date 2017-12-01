James Comey Is Having Some Fun With Michael Flynn's Guilty Plea

Shortly after Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI on Friday, former FBI Director James Comey responded with a Bible verse about impending justice.

“But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream,” Comey said in an Instagram post, quoting Amos 5:24.

Flynn, a former national security adviser under President Donald Trump, is one of four people facing charges as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia in Russia’s attempts to meddle in the 2016 election.

In May, Comey was fired by Trump, who later linked the decision to his frustration with the FBI’s ongoing Russia investigation. Comey’s firing eventually led to the appointment of Mueller.