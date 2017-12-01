Feedback Friday: Tax Special — CEO Daily, Friday 1st December

Top News

• Stocks Shudder as Tax Bill Hits Late Hurdle

Stocks fell sharply after the Senate’s tax bill ran into an eleventh-hour hurdle. The Joint Committee on Taxation ruled that the plan’s growth projections were too optimistic. Meanwhile, the outgoing NY Fed President Bill Dudley warned that the economy didn’t need a fiscal stimulus right now. Dudley is one of a number of officials who will be leaving the Fed in 2017 and 2018. With Daniel Tarullo, Janet Yellen, and Stanley Fischer all bowing out too, it will be a relatively inexperienced Fed board that has to deal with any inflationary tensions created by the tax bill.

• CVS Closes in on Aetna

CVS, which operates the massive Caremark pharmacy benefits manager as well as the CVS drugstore chain, is closing in on a deal to buy Aetna in a deal for more than $66 billion in cash and stock. The Wall Street Journal reported the deal could be announced as early as Monday and would value Aetna at between $200-$205 a share. The deal will make CVS a huge presence in virtually all areas of health care, a scale that it apparently hopes will defend it against the ravages of Amazon, if Jeff Bezos ever fancies a swing at the pharmacy business.

• McWilliams Tapped for FDIC

President Donald Trump plans to nominate Jelena McWilliams to head the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the White House said. McWilliams is currently chief legal officer at Fifth Third Bancorp. She had also spent three years as an attorney for the Federal Reserve’s board of governors. Trump’s first pick, James Clinger, had withdrawn his name from consideration in July, citing family issues.

• Apron Blues

Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg is stepping down after a miserable start to life as a public company for the mealkit delivery service. The company’s shares have lost over two-thirds of their value since its July IPO, which coincided cruelly with Amazon’s move into the grocery business with the acquisition of Whole Foods. It said in October it would cut 300 jobs, about 6% of its workforce, mirroring a drop in the number of its active customers in the year to September.

