Emirates Is Flying Into the Future With Virtual Windows and 'Zero-Gravity' Seats

If you’re planning to fly in luxury anytime soon, the new Emirates first-class suites on Boeing 777 jets might be your best bet.

Emirates last month unveiled the new interiors in its private suites, including a “zero-gravity seat” and virtual windows. The seats are actually leather recliners but come with a “zero-gravity” position that reduce pressure on the person’s body and create a feeling of weightlessness. Those who are in suites on the sides of the plane will have windows and each of the suites is closed off to the rest of the cabin, making them more like rooms than places to sit during a flight. The Verge earlier reported on the new suites.

To deliver a similar experience to those who fly in middle seats, Emirates has created virtual windows that sit inside the cabin. Those virtual windows display a real-time feed from a camera outside the airplane, so passengers can feel like they’re sitting on one of the sides of the aircraft.

Aside from that, the suites come with all the amenities you might find in a hotel room, including access to a mini-bar and a 32-inch television featuring more than 2,500 channels of on-demand content. And if you want to get a little shuteye, you can convert the chair into a bed with a pillow and sheets. And of course, slippers are available.

Emirates has only outfitted its Boeing 777 aircraft with the new suites. It didn’t announce pricing with the unveiling.