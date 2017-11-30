Rex Tillerson to Be Forced Out as Secretary of State: Report

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could be forced out of his job in the next several weeks and replaced with C.I.A. director Mike Pompeo, according to a report in the New York Times.

The publication says the White House has developed a plan to force Tillerson out, in part because of his strained relationship with President Donald Trump. White House chief of staff John Kelly is said to be the architect of the plan. It’s unclear at this point if Trump has given his final approval.

Should the plan be enacted, the Times says, the C.I.A.’s top post would reportedly be filled by Senator Tom Cotton, a republican from Arkansas and a Trump loyalist.

Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil, has had a contentious relationship with Trump, reportedly calling him a moron at one point. Trump, in response, countered by challenging his cabinet member to “compare IQ tests.” Tillerson has since attempted to minimize the tensions.

Should Tillerson leave, regardless of reason, he will be the shortest-serving secretary of state in an ongoing administration for nearly 120 years.