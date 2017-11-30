Matt Lauer, Kellyanne Conway, Arianna Huffington: Broadsheet for Nov. 30

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• The last of Lauer. For the last 24 hours, it’s been difficult to think about anything other than Matt Lauer. The news that the now-ex Today anchor been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior” broke early yesterday morning and the horrific allegations (or at least the first wave of them) appeared in the afternoon, when Variety published the story it been chasing for two months.

There are a lot of stomach-turning details in the story, but perhaps the most striking is the revelation that Lauer had “a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up.” He used it to “welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him.” I’m struggling to think of a more blatant red flag for NBC execs that something was very, very wrong here. Something tells me that we’ll soon see more stories about what the network chose to ignore.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen glimpses of Lauer’s issues with women, as pointed out by our colleagues at Time. They sometimes surfaced in interviews—as when he asked GM CEO Mary Barra if it was possible for her to run the automaker and be a good mom at the same time, or when, in the presidential forum he hosted in 2016, he grilled and repeatedly interrupted candidate Hillary Clinton, while going easy on candidate Donald Trump. In other instances, he went so far as to derail women’s careers; Lauer was reportedly the driving force that pushed Ann Curry off the show in 2012.

Is there a bright side to this? Maybe not, but there was something important to seeing Lauer’s former co-anchor Savannah Guthrie appear on Today yesterday with Hoda Kotb at her side—in other words, an all-female anchor team. And, as Lily Herman pointed out in Refinery29, turn the channel and you’ll find Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, who haven’t missed a step on CBS This Morning since the ouster of former co-host Charlie Rose. There’s been some gallows humor at Fortune about how, at this rate, journalism will soon be an all-female profession. It’s a joke, of course, but the reality is that the current upheaval will open new doors for women. Let’s make sure they stay that way.