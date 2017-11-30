In-N-Out Is Planning a Colorado Expansion

West Coast staple In-N-Out is headed to Colorado.

Business Insider reports that the burger chain is planning to open a distribution center in Colorado Springs, which will set the stage for a number of new In-N-Out restaurants in the state.

The news was announced on Twitter by Denver city council president Albus Brooks. Colorado will be the seventh state to have In-N-Out locations. The burger chain already has locations in California, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Oregon.

The project is currently still in its planning stages, with no specific timeline in place for when the first stores might open.

Brooks had previously requested that In-N-Out come to the state in 2013, but was denied at the time.