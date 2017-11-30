These Are the Best TVs You Can Buy Now

The best TVs of 2017 have big screens, higher resolutions, and more vibrant colors. And with the holidays around the corner (and plenty of discounts still to be had after Black Friday and Cyber Monday), now may be the best time to buy one for yourself or another tech-loving friend.

That said, figuring out which TV is best to buy can be difficult if you’re unfamiliar with the jargon. A full-HD TV set, for instance, has 1080p resolution, or 1,920 pixels by 1,080 pixels. But an Ultra HD 4K TV has 3,840 pixels by 2,160 pixels in the same set.

The result? A crisper picture.

Meanwhile, many new TVs come with high dynamic range, or HDR, that translates into more vibrant colors for HDR-enabled content than on non-HDR sets.

Then there’s the issue of screen technology. Should you go with an OLED or LCD? They both have their advantages: OLEDs generally have better pictures, but cost substantially more than LCD sets.

In the following roundup, we’ve tried to simplify your decision and easily find the best TV for you. Included are several outstanding TVs made in 2017 based on a factors like cost, value, and quality.

Best TVs If You’re on a Budget

TCL 55P607: A 55-inch TV featuring Ultra HD 4K resolution and a great design. It costs just $850.

A 55-inch TV featuring Ultra HD 4K resolution and a great design. It costs just $850. Vizio D65-E0: Vizio’s TV comes with a 65-inch screen and Ultra HD resolution. Its smart TV apps include Netflix, Pandora, and YouTube, among others. It costs $900.

Vizio’s TV comes with a 65-inch screen and Ultra HD resolution. Its smart TV apps include Netflix, Pandora, and YouTube, among others. It costs $900. Sony KDL48R510C: Sony’s $498 KDL48R510C has a 48-inch screen. The TV has a 1080p resolution and comes with several apps, including Netflix and YouTube.

Best TVs When Budget Doesn’t Matter

LG OLED65C7P: If you’re fine with spending $2,700, consider the LG OLED65C7P. The TV has Ultra HD resolution and a 65-inch screen. It’s also an OLED set that’s exceedingly thin and supports HDR.

If you’re fine with spending $2,700, consider the LG OLED65C7P. The TV has Ultra HD resolution and a 65-inch screen. It’s also an OLED set that’s exceedingly thin and supports HDR. LG OLED65W7P: The flagship in LG’s line, the W7P has a “wallpaper” design that’s the thinnest on the market. It has Ultra HD resolution and a 65-inch TV screen. But it’s expensive at $7,500.

The flagship in LG’s line, the W7P has a “wallpaper” design that’s the thinnest on the market. It has Ultra HD resolution and a 65-inch TV screen. But it’s expensive at $7,500. Sony XBR-65A1E: The $3,500 Sony XBR65A1E delivers Ultra HD resolution in its 65-inch screen. The TV has thin bezels around the screen and an unusual-looking stand that props up the display.

Best Overall Value