Bathroom Videos Taken in a Forever 21 Were Posted to Porn Sites, Says $4 Million Lawsuit

A former Forever 21 employee is suing the retailer over hidden bathroom videos that have uploaded to porn sites, according to a lawsuit filed in New York on Tuesday. The plaintiff, who is listed as “Jane Doe” to protect her identity, is asking for damages of between $2 million to $4 million to cover “extreme emotional damages and attendant physical damages.” She is also demanding a jury trial in the case.

According to the complaint, Doe worked at Forever 21 at the Providence Place Mall in Providence, R.I. from March 2011 to August 2011, while she attended Providence College. The store had both an employee locker room and restroom, which was designated as off limits to its customers. The suit alleges that Forever 21 “did not equip the employee locker room with any security system/security features to capture or keep a record of non-store employees and/or other unauthorized persons entering into the area.”

The suit also says that Doe didn’t become aware that she had been filmed in the store’s private areas until until Dec. 9, 2016. The video allegedly captured the plaintiff “as she was urinating and in various stages of undress, and exposing her private parts” without her consent or knowledge. Eventually the video was posted online across a range of pornographic websites.

The Doe is accusing Forever 21 of negligence and invasion of privacy, asking for an award of $2 million for each count.

This is not the first such incident at a Forever 21. Earlier this year, Stamford, Conn. police arrested a man on charges of voyeurism after he was caught allegedly video recording an underage girl in a Forever 21 dressing room.

But the news about the court case comes at a challenging time for the “fast-fashion” retailer, which like many stores is hoping for a strong ending to 2017, in light of gains made by e-commerce throughout the year. Making that more difficult is the November report that its customers’ payment cards had been hacked earlier this year.

Forever 21 did not respond to Fortune‘s request for comment.