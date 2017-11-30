Tom Ford's First Standalone Beauty Store in London Has A Tech Touch

If you know Tom Ford’s vein of aesthetics – which he layers into all aspects of his outputs as a designer, film director and beauty mogul – it will come as no surprise that his first-ever standalone beauty store not only sets a new benchmark in beauty retail, but also defines glamour.

Tucked between the columns of the historic Covent Garden piazza, in the heart of London, Tom Ford Beauty houses its comprehensive range of fragrance, make-up, and skin care products for both male and female modern day groomers. The store is made up of six specialised rooms concocted from grey glass, marble counters, mirrors galore, and the high(est) tech possible.

The glamour and technology combine to elevate beauty buying to an unprecedented experience. Mirrors that record your make-up tutorials and email them to you in chapters – check. Virtual lip-stick trialling – check. Interactive perfume counter with vast LED screens – check. Exclusive men’s grooming room – check.

On the ground floor, a colour room to try on the hottest new launches with augmented reality, an intimate make up room with personalised how-to services and a fragrance room with Mr Ford’s personal scent lab to explore exceptional scents, even offering ‘dramming’ services in case you’d like to trial a scent after an in-depth exploration has revealed your olfactory preferences.

On the lower level – by appointment only – in the store that makes all your beauty dreams come true, personal consultations in make-up with highly qualified specialists, fragrance customization and a superbly appointed space for men where you can partake in a whole bevy of treatments in consummate comfort.