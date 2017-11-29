The FDA Warns That Dog Bone Treats Could Kill Your Dog

That bone treat may be deadly for your canine friends.

The FDA has received 68 reports of pet illnesses and approximately 15 deaths related to bone treats.

Unlike uncooked bones that one might get from the butcher, bone treats are processed and dried through a smoking or baking process. According to the FDA, they may also contain other ingredients, including preservatives, seasoning, and smoke flavoring.

After consumption of these treats, dogs have reportedly faced digestive tract blockages, choking, vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding, and cuts and wounds in the mouth. In 15 of the reported instances, the dog died. The illnesses arose from a variety of treats, including those described as “ham bones,” “rib bones,” “pork femur bones,” and “smokey knuckle bones.”

Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian with the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA warned, “Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet.” She suggests that “if she ‘just isn’t acting right,’ call your veterinarian right away!”

In addition to avoiding these processed bone treats, the FDA also warns dog owners against feeding their pets real bones and recommends speaking with a veterinarian about which toys or treats are most appropriate.