Term Sheet -- Tuesday, November 28

THREE THINGS

Good morning, Term Sheet readers!

Uber’s moment of truth: Everyone is anxiously awaiting SoftBank’s multi-billion dollar tender offer for Uber shares. But, according to media reports, the offer isn’t so hot. A Softbank-led group is hoping to buy up to 20% of Uber, which has a valuation of ~$69 billion. The proposed price per share is reportedly $32.96, which comes out to a much lower valuation of just about $50 billion. In other words, this is a 30% discount to Uber’s private valuation. The offer is conditional on Softbank buying 14% of Uber’s shares through the tender, so if enough shareholders choose not to tender, it may have to raise its price — or the deal could crumble entirely. An analyst told The Financial Times:

From a seller’s standpoint, the value proposition [for the SoftBank tender offer] is that they are able to liquidate their holdings,” he said, noting that Uber’s public offering is not expected until 2019 at the earliest. “If employees do not sell in this tender offer, they are looking at another two- to three-year holding period.”

New money: TuSimple, a China-based autonomous truck technology startup, raised $55 million in a Series C funding round led by Composite Capital. The company plans to use the influx of capital to scale up its testing to two full truck fleets in China and the U.S. The idea is to introduce commercial autonomous trucking services in 2019.

This is part of a much bigger trend that’s exploding in China at the moment. Just today, NIO Capital, an investment firm founded by leading Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO, said it was in talks with prospective investors to raise up to $500 million in a dollar fund aimed at the country’s auto sector. In September, Chinese search engine giant Baidu announced a 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) autonomous driving fund. The “Apollo Fund” will invest in 100 autonomous driving projects over the next three years. These investments are indicative of a much wider plan to help accelerate technical development and help China compete with rival U.S. market leaders.

Speaking of China, I’ll be reporting from the Fortune Global Forum next week in Guangzhou (see agenda here). But first, I want to hear from you guys. What innovations within China are attracting your attention? If you’re an international investor, what are some opportunities you’re looking at in the Chinese market? What are some emerging trends Term Sheet readers should be aware of?

Bitcoin is ‘an investor mania:’ As Bitcoin flirts with the $10,000 mark, my colleague Grace Donnelly spoke with analysts about what’s driving the price surge. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Josh Brown called it “officially an investor mania” thanks to a growing public awareness of the cryptocurrency. Here’s a fun (and kind of terrifying) fact: More than 100,000 people opened new Coinbase accounts between November 22 and November 24, which means there are now more Coinbase users than Charles Schwab accounts. Grace reports:

It may seem that everybody is investing in bitcoin, but there are a few things to consider before you buy: the cryptocurrency is extremely volatile, crypto hedge funds charge serious fees to invest your money, and the value of bitcoin is only based on the assumption that it will continue to grow and become the predominant cryptocurrency.

Before you partake in the crypto craze, just keep in mind that Bitcoin has crashed, losing 80% of its value, on five different occasions over the last few years.