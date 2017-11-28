Meghan Markle, Revenge Porn, Harvey Weinstein: Broadsheet for Nov. 29

EVERYONE'S TALKING

• A feminist princess? On Monday, British royal Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle announced their engagement. By Tuesday, the couple released details about their engagement (they were home, cooking roast chicken) and wedding plans (the date’s set for May and will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, a “very special place” for the couple). At the same time, in an interview with BBC’s Mishal Husain, Markle confirmed rumors that she would not be returning to Suits, the FX show she has called home for seven seasons. When Husain asked the actor about giving up her career, Markle put a different spin on it. “I don’t see it as giving anything up,” she said. “I see it as a change. It’s a new chapter.”

Whether you call it sacrifice or a change, the fact is that Markle plans to put her acting career on hold, leave her home country, and stop her work with the United Nations and other philanthropic organizations. In April, she shuttered her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she had been running for three years. Once she ties the knot, Markle will transition “out of my career and into my new role” as the Duchess of Sussex, which means she will focus on “getting to know more about the different communities here and smaller organizations that are working on the same causes that I’ve always been passionate about,” she said in the BBC interview.

The decision to leave it all behind for a man may raise some eyebrows among feminists, who are no doubt hoping that Markle’s track record at UN Women (where she served as an Advocate for Political Participation and Leadership), as well as her biracial heritage would give them an important ally in the fight for British women’s equal pay and efforts to combat sexual harassment, which has emerged as a serious issue in U.K. parliament last month.

But Markle’s choice to leave Suits and move across the pond has done nothing to signify that she will not be that ally. For one thing, she has been in the role of Rachel Zane for seven years—and sounds like she’s more than ready to move on. “Once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought to myself, I have ticked this box,” she said. And stepping away from UN Women doesn’t mean she’s abandoning her commitment to furthering gender equality. In fact, with her now-global platform, she may actually be able to make a much bigger difference.