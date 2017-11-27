Term Sheet -- Monday, November 27

THE END OF AN ERA

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

We start the morning with some news close to home: Meredith Corp will acquire Time Inc, the publisher Fortune, Time, People, and Sports Illustrated, in a deal backed by the Koch brothers. The transaction marks the end of an era for 94-year-old Time Inc.

Meredith Corp, which owns Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle, agreed to buy Time Inc for $18.50 a share in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, including debt. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2018.

This is at least the third time that Meredith has tried to buy Time Inc, including an attempt earlier this year that fell apart because the Des Moines-based publisher couldn’t secure enough financing. This time, though, things are different. Koch Equity Development, the private equity arm of Koch Industries, agreed to offer Meredith $650 million in preferred equity to fund the acquisition. Koch Industries is one of the largest privately owned companies in the U.S., and it is controlled by billionaire brothers Charles Koch and David Koch. The Koch brothers are known to be big backers of conservative causes.

Which brings me to the question on everyone’s mind: What role will the Koch brothers play? Well, according to the Meredith release, the Kochs will not have a seat on the board and “will have no influence on Meredith’s editorial or managerial operations.” But as we all know, things are never so simple.

It’s too early to tell how things will shake out, but I can assure you that my colleagues at Time Inc have no problem speaking out against incorrect claims. Just a few days ago, President Donald Trump claimed he passed on being Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ because he didn’t want to agree to an interview and photoshoot. Alan Murray, Time Inc chief content officer and Fortune president, tweeted that there’s “not a speck of truth here.”

In today’s CEO Daily newsletter, Murray wrote:

“Early reports made much—probably too much—of the involvement of the Koch brothers private equity fund in financing the deal. The announcement yesterday made clear that the Kochs will be passive investors, and will not have a say in the management of the combined company or have a seat on the combined company’s board.”

Other details of the deal worth noting:

Big payouts: Time Inc execs will get nice payouts thanks to a new compensation structure approved earlier this year. The plan protects bonuses for top executives in the event that the company sells, and it extends the severance period and accelerates stock vesting for top executives in the event that they are fired after a sale. Upon closing the deal, Time Inc President and CEO Rich Battista will leave the company.

Scale: When combined, the Meredith and Time brands will have a readership of 135 million people and paid circulation of nearly 60 million. The deal will also create a digital media business with 170 million monthly unique visitors in the United States and more than 10 billion annual video views. In other words, the value comes from scale and eyeballs. Meredith executives stressed that benefit several times during this morning’s call about the deal.

The price: Meredith’s offer to pay $18.50 per share is a 46% premium to Time’s closing price on Nov. 15. This is relatively high. Meredith had previously offered to pay roughly $18 per share, according to Reuters, when merger talks fell apart as the offer “fell short of Time’s price expectations of more than $20 per share.”

Synergy savings: Meredith expects to save up to $500 million in costs in the first two years of operation and plans to “aggressively pay down” debt by 2020. Combined, the companies posted $4.8 billion in revenue last year.

And if you’re worried about the future of journalism, don’t forget that tech startups are now publishing print magazines in hopes to “save print”…Too soon?