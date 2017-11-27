Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Live in This Tiny Cottage

Newly engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will live in Nottingham Cottage, a self-contained two-bedroom home located on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London.

The “cozy” cottage, which is about 1,300 square feet, has seen royals before. And Kensington Palace contains several other royal residences, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Duke and Duchess of Kent and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also live in residences within Kensington Palace, according to the Royal Parks website.

Here are a few fun facts about the residence known as “Nott Cott.”

The cottage has been a bachelor pad for Prince Harry for several years now. But before his arrival, Prince William and Kate Middleton lived in the cottage before they were married in 2011. The couple lived there for about 2.5 years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have since moved into a 20-room apartment inside Kensington Palace.

The 17th cottage is near where Prince Harry grew up.

The cottage has two bedrooms, a living room, and one bathroom.

There a small garden too

Nott Cott was once the home of Prince Philip’s (the Duke of Edinburgh) private secretary, Brigadier Sir Miles Hunt-Davis, and his wife Gay.

Princess Diana’s sister Lady Jane Fellowes also lived there with her husband Sir Robert Fellowes.

The Prince of Wales announced the engagement Monday with a statement. Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, have been dating for 16 months. The royal wedding will be held in spring 2018.