John Conyers, Al Franken, Massage Envy: Broadsheet for Nov. 27

EVERYONE'S TALKING • Dispatches from D.C. This week, the House is expected to adopt a resolution mandating that all members and staff participate in anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training (Senate has already adopted a similar resolution). Meanwhile, news related to the sexual harassment claims against U.S. politicians continues to rile the nation’s capital. Here’s the latest: Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) The longest-serving member of Congress has stepped aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, “in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me,” he said in a statement yesterday. The announcement comes less than a week after the revelation that the congressman had settled a complaint in 2015 from a former employee who had said she was fired because she rejected his sexual advances. Conyers denies the allegation and the House Ethics Committee is investigating the matter.

New York Times Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) In his first interviews since allegations surfaced of his forcibly kissing and groping two different women, Al Franken said yesterday he was “embarrassed and ashamed,” although he maintains that he does not remember the incidents exactly. “If you had said to me two weeks ago that a woman was going to say I had made her uncomfortable and disrespected her and one of these ways I would have said no. This has been a shock to me. And so I don’t know, I can’t say,” the Minnesota Senator said. He is back on the Hill today.

CNN Roy Moore (R) The Alamaba Senate hopeful is still in the running as of this morning, even as at least eight women have come forward with allegations of sexual impropriety against him (some of the alleged victims were minors when Moore was in his 30s). Trump, who last Tuesday more or less defended the Republican, (“You have to listen to him, also”) reportedly told his aides that Moore is unlikely to leave the race.

ALSO IN THE HEADLINES • English v. Trump. When Richard Cordray, the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, resigned last Friday, his deputy Leandra English was set to become the agency’s temporary chief. That’s until President Trump said federal law allowed him to appoint a director of his own (he chose his budget director Mick Mulvaney). Last night, English filed a suit to block Mulvaney’s appointment; it’s unclear who will be running the agency as of this morning.

New York Times • No envy here. BuzzFeed reports that more than 180 people have filed sexual assault lawsuits, police reports, and state board complaints against Massage Envy, the largest chain of massage franchises in the country: “Over 100 reported that massage therapists groped their genitals, groped their breasts, or committed other explicit violations, such as the California woman who said she opened her eyes during a prenatal massage to find her massage therapist sucking on her nipple.” The company told BuzzFeed that it would not be “appropriate to respond point-by-point” to questions “because of pending litigation.”

BuzzFeed • Uma channels The Bride? Actress Uma Thurman wrote a cryptic message to Harvey Weinstein in an Instagram post Thursday: “I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators—I’m glad it’s going slowly—you don’t deserve a bullet),” she added. “Stay tuned.” Thurman worked with Weinstein on a total of seven movies, including Kill Bill, in which she played a character fueled by an insatiable desire for revenge…

Fortune • She gets it from her mama. This New York Times analysis of how parents’ occupations affect their children’s choice of career is one of the first to look at mothers and daughters in addition to fathers and sons. Daughters are 1.8 times as likely to have the same job as their mothers and 1.7 times as likely to have the same job as their fathers (compared to the rest of the population). The occupations most subject to maternal influence? Military officer (281x as likely), shoemaker (135x as likely), and metal and plastic worker (105x as likely).

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT • On the bright side. In an interview with Fortune‘s Polina Marinova, 8VC partner Kimmy Scotti argues that there’s a silver lining to being a female venture capitalist: “In this industry, so much deal flow comes from the fact that founders remember you’re a person they should be reaching out to and that you’d be a good partner. It’s very easy to remember one of very few women in a sea of hundreds of men,” she says.

Fortune • More female millionaires (ish). Over the last 12 years, the share of women who have amassed sums of $1 million or more in their retirement plans has doubled, according to investment firm Fidelity. They still make up just 20% of 401(K) “millionaires.”

New York Times • Welcome Ms. Mayors! There was no clear winner in Atlanta’s mayoral election earlier this month, so a historic runoff election—between two female candidates—will be held Dec. 5. Narrowly leading the polls is Keisha Lance Bottoms, an African-American woman who is running as a Democrat and is backed by current Mayor Kasim Reed. Her rival is Mary Norwood, a white woman who narrowly lost to Reed in 2009 and is running as an independent.

Wall Street Journal • A few Gouda women. This charming story describes why “American cheesemaking stands as an obvious if undersung exemplar of the ultimate matriarchal workplace” and introduces the reader to a number of women making “feminist cheese.” For example, Erin Bligh, the proprietor of Dancing Goats Dairy, has product names like the Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Josephine Baker, Misty Copeland, and Marie Curie.

