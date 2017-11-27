If you’re shopping on Cyber Monday and want to find a way to save a few bucks, you’ve come to the right place.

Cyber Monday is already proving to be a solid day for finding good deals, but what if you had some tools at your disposal to help you find the very best offers? Better yet, what if some big retailers would help you quickly compare pricing so you don’t need to waste time on deals that will soon run out of time?

Here’s a look at 5 tips and tricks that will help you save money today as you shop on Cyber Monday:

1. Get a Browser Plug-In

There are a variety of plug-ins available in browsers like Google Chrome and Firefox that help you save some cash. Services like Honey will get you access to automatic coupons and promo codes. WikiBuy is another tool for helping you find coupons and rewards.

2. Find Coupons

Not interested in a plug-in but still want coupons? Check out a service like RetailMeNot. You can get quick access to the latest coupons, offers, and specials offered at a variety of major and small retailers.

3. Use Apps to Find Deals

Download one of the apps we listed here in our Black Friday app guide (they also work well for Cyber Monday). All of them will help you find discounts, save items to a shopping list, and even help you compare prices between stores.

4. Research Best Prices

There are a variety of price-comparison services on the Internet that will give you up-to-date information on which retailer is selling your desired product at the best price. Check out services like PriceGrabber or Nextag.

5. Track By-the-Minute Pricing on Amazon

If you’re only really interested in finding deals on Amazon, try a service called CamelCamelCamel. You can simply input the Amazon URL of the product you want, and it’ll track pricing by the minute, so you can boost your chances of getting a great deal.