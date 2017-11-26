Best Cyber Monday Tech Deals From Target, eBay, Newegg, and Google

Black Friday has passed, but Cyber Monday—the big online shopping day that falls on the first Monday after Thanksgiving—is just around the corner. That means that there are some great tech deals to be had this year on Nov. 27.

And just because the name Cyber Monday implies that people only have one day to buy something on discount, several retailers like Newegg and Target are extending Cyber Monday into a multi-day shopping fest.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best Cyber Monday tech deals.

Target

The retail giant said have everything on its website at 15% for the week, which Target is pitching as Cyber Week. Additionally, Target (tgt) will unveil special deals on several items each day throughout the week.

Some of the deals include:

The Sony PlayStation 4 Virtual Reality Headset, with racing game Gran Turismo included, for $300, a $100 discount.

People who buy BeatsX earphones or Beats EP headphones—which cost $150 and $130 respectively—will get a free $20 Target GiftCard.

A KitchenAid 4.5-qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer will cost $200 instead of $260.

eBay

Although technically not a retailer, eBay (ebay) is rounding up some of the best tech deals from its various sellers and making them available for the week, starting Nov. 25.

A Samsung 55-inch 4K television will cost $550 instead of $900.

An Apple (aapl) iPad Pro with 256 GB and Wi-Fi will cost $750, a 13% discount.

An unlocked Apple iPhone 8 with 64 GB will cost $674 instead of $700.

The iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi will cost $760, an 11% discount.

Newegg

Online tech-focused retailer Newegg will be staggering some deals throughout its Cyber Monday event lasting from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30.

Deals valid from Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

A Western Digital 4 TB external hard drive will cost $60 instead of $100.

A Western Digital 500 GB solid state internal hard drive will cost $138 instead of $150. There’s a limit of three.

Deals valid from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30.

Hyperkin RetroN 1 HD Gaming Console for the NES will cost $15 instead of $30.

Deals valid on Nov. 27 only.

The CyberPower Intelligent LCD battery backup and power supply will cost $75 instead of $110.

The Corsair Carbide Mid-Tower Gaming Case will cost $40 instead of $50.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2017 will cost $35 instead of $45.

A MSI gaming laptop will cost $750 instead of $850.

Deals valid from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

An ABS Lite Gaming Desktop will cost $830 instead of $900.

A Dell OptiPlex 3050 Desktop Computer will cost $590 instead of $660

Google

Google (goog) is cutting the price of its Google Home web connected speaker to $80 from $130 starting on Thanksgiving Day and ending at 11:59 pm on Nov. 27, Cyber Monday.

Facebook

The social networking giant (fb) is slashing the price of its Oculus Rift VR headset on both its Oculus online store as well as on Amazon (amzn), Best Buy (bby), Newegg, and Microsoft’s (msft) online store. From Nov. 21 through the end of Cyber Monday, the Rift + touch controller will cost $350 instead of $400.

Dell

Dell’s Cyber Monday event will start Nov. 25 and last until Dec. 3. Throughout the period, Dell will have a 15% site wide sale on its video game-oriented computers like the Alienware brand as well as its Inspiron models.

Additionally, the company will debut several online deals throughout the week. These include Dell products in addition to those of third-party companies.