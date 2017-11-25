It’s almost Cyber Monday. If you’re not spending the day locked inside your “Internet Escape Pod,” you have the opportunity to score some pretty great online deals on a number products, including a few Apple products that rarely go on sale, a few of which are already available.

Best Buy is offering a number of deals on the iPhone. Customers can get up to $200 off on an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus when activating it in store with a new installment agreement, and Best Buy is offering the iPhone 6s starting at $9.99/month with a new monthly installment plan. It’s also offering the iPad Mini 4 for $275. The deals were also available for Black Friday, and may or may not be available during the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Forbes, working with BlackFriday.com, found three confirmed deals on Apple products that are set to be offered Cyber Monday, all on eBay:

And Walmart is already offering the Apple Watch Series 1 for $199, and a 32GB iPhone 6 with a Straight Talk Prepaid plan for $199.

While many retailers let their Black Friday plans slip early, Cyber Monday is often kept a little more under wraps (so you’ll actually go out and do that Black Friday shopping). As retailers unveil what they have planned for the big day, you’ve likely to find gift card and other promotions for the iPhone and iPad at places like Target and Walmart, as well as small discounts on Mac computers at places that sell them (that aren’t the Apple Store).