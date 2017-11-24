Two Black Friday Shoppers Injured in Shooting and Stabbing at Houston Mall

Two shoppers were injured in a stabbing and shooting incident at the Willowbrook Mall in Houston on Black Friday. The confrontation on the busiest shopping day of the year was between two men in the mall parking lot. One was shot, the other was stabbed, and both were air-lifted to local hospitals for treatment, reports local ABC news affiliate KTRK.

A confrontation between two men leaves one shot and the another stabbed during Black Friday shopping. @houstonpolice tell @abc13houston the violence happened around 12:30 this afternoon outside the Sears at the Willowbrook Mall. Live report at 6PM on #ABC13. #hounews pic.twitter.com/6k4ztfEzDO — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) November 24, 2017

It’s unclear what the altercation was about and whether the men involved knew each other. As of this writing, The police haven’t released the names of the victims. Investigators are currently examining surveillance video to determine the cause, says a KPRC reporter on the scene:

Willowbrook Mall is owned by retail real estate giant GGP, which also operates the Columbia Mall in Columbia, Mo., where another parking lot shooting occurred just hours ago on Thanksgiving night.

Thursday night, police also shut down Riverchase Galleria 40 minutes early, after a brawl broke out in Alabama’s largest mall, as shoppers were fighting over bargains, reports AL.com.