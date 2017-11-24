Here Are the Best Black Friday Deals on 4K Ultra HD TVs

When it comes to Black Friday shopping, you can almost always find a deal on a TV.

In many cases, the televisions are available in only small quantities as a way to get people in the door, so if you want to score a deal on a particular model it pays to get to the store of your choice as early as possible.

To help narrow things down, we searched for some of the best deals on 4K Ultra HD TVs this year using the ads found at BFads.net. Here are a few of the best bargains we found:

60-inch Sony 4K UHD smart TV, $600 at Best Buy

This set typically sells for close to $1,000, so Best Buy’s Black Friday deal for a limited amount of units puts it at almost 50% off. Best Buy started handing out tickets for its door busters at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, so competition is sure to be heavy.

55-inch Samsung 4K UHD smart TV, $500 at Kohl’s

This set typically sells for around $700, and is being sold as a “door buster” at Kohl’s on Friday in limited quantities. Samsung will also be offering the same television on its site for $500 on Black Friday, which may potentially be an easier way to score the deal.

55-inch Toshiba 4K UHD TV smart TV, $280 at Best Buy

This model typically sells for around $500, which means Best Buy’s doorbuster can save you around $200.

55-inch Westinghouse 4K UHD TV, $250 at Target

This was the least expensive UHD TV we found for sale on Black Friday. Like most of the other deals, quantities are limited and Target isn’t offering rainchecks on the deal.

43-inch Samsung 4K smart TV, $430 at Dell

Dell may not be the first place you’d think to buy a television, but the tech company has a number of television deals this year, including this one for a 43-inch 4K television for $430. With the purchase, you get a $150 gift card to use at Dell, which can increase your savings if you’re planning to make another Dell purchase soon.