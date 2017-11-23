KFC Will Help You Escape the Internet on Cyber Monday—For $10,000

Does the idea of surfing the web on Cyber Monday stress you out? You could avoid the Internet for the day by camping, taking a long walk in the park, or loading yourself into a pricey $10,000 “Internet Escape Pod” created by KFC.

The fried chicken restaurant’s online store is offering an indoor tent that allegedly blocks wireless signals so you can enjoy the day internet free (arguably, unplugging your router would have the same effect). Perched on top of the tent is none other than Colonel Sanders himself, whose “protective embrace” allegedly will “take you back to a simpler time.”

“You are about to be bombarded with a hailstorm of coupons, BOGOs, hot dealz, and brand advertising,” KFC said in a statement on its website. “Find sanctuary for yourself and your loved ones under Colonel Sanders and his Internet Escape Pod. Yup, this dome is like a magic force field designed to disrupt the internet coming to and from your devices.”

The limited-edition tent is only available until supplies are sold out (it’s for “one lucky buyer,” the company says). Its $10,000 price tag also comes with a home visit from a KFC representative that will install the tent in your home.