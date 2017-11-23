Costco's Black Friday Deals: Our 5 Favorite Picks

The holiday shopping season is upon us, and many Americans will be lined up at stores across the country on Nov. 24 to get their hands on a sweet Black Friday deal.

About 164 million people—69% of the U.S. population—plan to shop during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. Last year, online purchases on Black Friday alone drove more than $3 billion in sales, according to Adobe.

In truth, many retailers are already open on Thanksgiving Day. Best Buy, Macy’s, and Target are approaching Black Friday with a two-shift strategy. (See which stores are open here.) And there’s no guarantee you need to leave the house for savings—look no further than Amazon and Walmart.

But not all stores are created equal. If you’re a big fan of big box retailer Costco, there are some great deals to be had—even if you’re not a member.

A 55-inch curved Samsung LED TV for $980

Covetable curved televisions have been on the market for a few years now, but they’ve been rather pricey in the past. That’s changing. For the holiday Costco is offering a 55-inch Samsung version—model UN55MU850DFXZA, which usually sells for $1,299—for less than a grand. It’s got all the modern fixins, so to speak: 4K ultra high resolution (3840 by 2160 pixels), LED technology, 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB inputs, and Wi-Fi support. It’s available for $979.99, no membership necessary.

An Xbox One S Bundle for $210

What comes after Thanksgiving? The winter holiday season, of course. If you’re thinking about picking up a gift for a gamer in your life, but don’t like all of the bloated bundles offered across the web, look no further than this lithe version—a Microsoft Xbox One S with 500 gigabytes of storage, two controllers, and a three-month game pass. It’s the simplest way to get your hands on the popular game console (short of buying it à la carte) without buying a bunch of games you don’t want to play. It’s available for $209.99, no membership necessary.

A Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $270

Dyson’s finely designed wares are also pretty pricey, which makes a Black Friday deal that much sweeter. Costco has included two Dyson vacuum cleaners as part of its promotion; the upright “Ball Animal” version, which is advertised as having the strongest suction of any vacuum cleaner and usually retails for around $400, is available for $269.99—but you’ve got to be a Costco member.

A Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $700

OK, so your computer is on the fritz and you want something a little more mobile—but the notion of getting all of your work done on a tablet computer is a little disconcerting. The rise of the modern convertible laptop makes that choice far easier, and Black Friday makes it cheaper, too. Costco is selling a 15-inch Dell Inspiron model—the 5000 Series, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8 gigabytes of memory, and 256 gigabytes of storage, running on Microsoft Windows 10 and touting both a touch screen and physical keyboard—for about $150 less than it usually is. It’s available for $699.99, no membership necessary.

A Pair of UE Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers for $130

There are many Bluetooth-connected speakers in this world, but precious few are built to withstand being immersed in water. You can toss the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom into your bathtub or your backyard pool—it doesn’t matter, it will keep on ticking. It’s a pretty potent little gadget, and you can use two of them in tandem for even more, well, boom. A single Wonderboom usually costs $80; for Black Friday, Costco has a two-pack available for $129.99.

