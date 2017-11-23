5 Thanksgiving Cocktails to Pair With Your Turkey

Whether you’re spending Thanksgiving this year celebrating with friends, family, or a combination of both, there’s one thing that’s almost guaranteed to enhance your holiday celebration: cocktails.
With Thanksgiving, we’ve officially started to roll into colder months, which means it’s time for some more winter-inspired drinks. We’ve rounded up a few Thanksgiving cocktail suggestions from liquor experts to serve with your turkey this year:
Punkin’ Gin Fashioned
From The Botanist
Ingredients:
- The Botanist Gin 1.5 oz.
- Dry Vermouth .25 oz.
- Maple Syrup .25 oz.
- Orange Bitters 2 dashes
- Orange peel and cinnamon stick for garnish
Directions:
In a mixing glass, stir all ingredients with large ice cubes. Strain into rocks glass over large ice cubes. Express orange peel over and garnish with cinnamon stick
Spiked Cinnamon Chai Latte
By Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Water
- 1 Cup Whole milk
- 2 black tea bags
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger
- 5 cloves
- 5 cardamom pods (slightly crushed)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons vodka
- 1 tablespoon bailey’s Irish cream
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon schnapps
Directions:
In a saucepan combine water, milk, tea bags, ginger, cloves and cardamom pods. Bring to a boil and stir continuously. Turn stove to low and add sugar. Keep stirring for 3-4 minutes until it’s a light brown color. Remove from heat and strain. Stir in vodka, baileys and cinnamon schnapps. Garnish with whipped cream, cinnamon and a cinnamon stick.
Green Apple Cider Spritzer
By Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. Lemon Lime Seltzer
- 1 oz. Spiced rum
- 3 oz. Apple Cider
- 1 oz. Green Apple Vodka
- Cinnamon Sugar
Directions:
Add cinnamon sugar, 1 oz. Spiced rum, 3 oz. Apple Cider and 1 oz. Green Apple Vodka to a glass. Stir until sugar has melted. Top off with 3 oz. lemon Lime Seltzer. Served in hallowed out apples and garnish with cinnamon stick.
Baileys Pumpkin Spice Gingerbread Shake
By Baileys Original Irish Cream Liquor
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Baileys Pumpkin Spice
- .5 oz Irish Whiskey
- 1 tsp dried ground ginger
- 3 scoops coffee ice cream
Directions:
1. In a blender, combine Baileys Pumpkin Spice, Irish Whiskey, coffee ice cream, and dried ground sugar.
2. Pour contents into a mason jar.
3. Garnish with whipped cream, a drizzle of maple syrup, and gingerbread fall leaves.
Pilgrim’s Punch
Created by Pamela Wiznitzer of Seamstress NYC
Ingredients:
1 oz Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur
1 oz Aged rum
4-5 ounces boiling hot chai tea
Directions:
Add 1 oz of Kerrygold to 6 oz of fresh heavy cream. Shake (or stir) until its becomes thick and turns into whipped cream. Top it onto the drink and finish with a dash of allspice and nutmeg