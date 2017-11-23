5 Thanksgiving Cocktails to Pair With Your Turkey

Whether you’re spending Thanksgiving this year celebrating with friends, family, or a combination of both, there’s one thing that’s almost guaranteed to enhance your holiday celebration: cocktails.

With Thanksgiving, we’ve officially started to roll into colder months, which means it’s time for some more winter-inspired drinks. We’ve rounded up a few Thanksgiving cocktail suggestions from liquor experts to serve with your turkey this year:

Punkin’ Gin Fashioned

From The Botanist

Ingredients:

The Botanist Gin 1.5 oz.

Dry Vermouth .25 oz.

Maple Syrup .25 oz.

Orange Bitters 2 dashes

Orange peel and cinnamon stick for garnish

Directions:

In a mixing glass, stir all ingredients with large ice cubes. Strain into rocks glass over large ice cubes. Express orange peel over and garnish with cinnamon stick

Spiked Cinnamon Chai Latte

By Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs

Ingredients:

1 Cup Water

1 Cup Whole milk

2 black tea bags

1 teaspoon finely chopped ginger

5 cloves

5 cardamom pods (slightly crushed)

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons vodka

1 tablespoon bailey’s Irish cream

2 teaspoons cinnamon schnapps

Directions:

In a saucepan combine water, milk, tea bags, ginger, cloves and cardamom pods. Bring to a boil and stir continuously. Turn stove to low and add sugar. Keep stirring for 3-4 minutes until it’s a light brown color. Remove from heat and strain. Stir in vodka, baileys and cinnamon schnapps. Garnish with whipped cream, cinnamon and a cinnamon stick.

Green Apple Cider Spritzer

By Andrea Correale of Elegant Affairs

Ingredients:

3 oz. Lemon Lime Seltzer

1 oz. Spiced rum

3 oz. Apple Cider

1 oz. Green Apple Vodka

Cinnamon Sugar

Directions:

Add cinnamon sugar, 1 oz. Spiced rum, 3 oz. Apple Cider and 1 oz. Green Apple Vodka to a glass. Stir until sugar has melted. Top off with 3 oz. lemon Lime Seltzer. Served in hallowed out apples and garnish with cinnamon stick.

Baileys Pumpkin Spice Gingerbread Shake

By Baileys Original Irish Cream Liquor

Ingredients:

1 oz Baileys Pumpkin Spice

.5 oz Irish Whiskey

1 tsp dried ground ginger

3 scoops coffee ice cream

Directions:

1. In a blender, combine Baileys Pumpkin Spice, Irish Whiskey, coffee ice cream, and dried ground sugar.

2. Pour contents into a mason jar.

3. Garnish with whipped cream, a drizzle of maple syrup, and gingerbread fall leaves.

Pilgrim’s Punch

Created by Pamela Wiznitzer of Seamstress NYC

Ingredients:

1 oz Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur

1 oz Aged rum

4-5 ounces boiling hot chai tea

Directions:

Add 1 oz of Kerrygold to 6 oz of fresh heavy cream. Shake (or stir) until its becomes thick and turns into whipped cream. Top it onto the drink and finish with a dash of allspice and nutmeg