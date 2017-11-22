Youth Obesity Is At New Highs Globally. See Where It's Increased the Most Over the Past 20 Years.
Nicolas Rapp
By Nicolas Rapp and Brian O'Keefe
10:00 AM EST

The world is getting much, much heavier. And we can expect a massive increase in obesity-related medical costs as a result. Obesity rates are at new highs in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the CDC, with 40% of adults qualifying as obese. But as the graphic shows, obesity is increasingly a global problem—and one that affects a growing number of children. A new study by Imperial College London and the World Health Organization found that child and teen obesity has increased 10-fold worldwide over the past 40 years. The World Obesity Federation estimates that the global cost of treating obesity-related health problems will reach $1.2 trillion annually by 2025.

Click here if you can’t see the interactive graphic.

A version of this article appears in the Dec. 1, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline “Weight of the World.”

