Man Plans Homemade-Rocket Space Voyage to Prove Earth is Flat

A California man is pushing a scientific argument that you probably haven’t heard in a while: the Earth is flat.

Mike Hughes told the Associated Press that he thinks that people mistakenly believe the Earth is round because of a conspiracy among astronauts. He plans to prove that we in fact live on a flat disc by launching himself into space and snapping a photo.

The 61-year-old has spent the past few years—and $20,000—building his own rocket to make the journey. For the record: As a limo driver, he has no formal training in space launches.

“I don’t believe in science,” said Hughes, whose main sponsor for the rocket is Research Flat Earth, a group that promotes the idea that we aren’t all living on a spinning ball. “I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air, about the certain size of rocket nozzles, and thrust. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction.”

On Saturday, he plans to blast off over Amboy, Calif. at speeds of up to 500 mph from a mobile home that he purchased for $1,500 and converted into a launcher.

After this weekend’s rocket ride, Hughes says he has plans for another big adventure (if he survives): He wants to run for California governor.