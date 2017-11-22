7 Holiday Gift Boxes for Everyone in the Family

In a world where letters are dead and bills rule the mailbox, the allure of subscription boxes is obvious. The combination of surprise and assortment also makes them perfect holiday gifts: Sign a lucky recipient up for a few months and spread the joy well into the new year. There’s now a box for pretty much anything you can imagine (undershirts! bath bombs! mugs!), which means there’s a pick for everyone on your list; here are a few of our favorites.
For the bon vivant
$55 for a single box, $45/month to subscribe /// bespokepost.com
Bespoke Post, aimed at men, quizzes the recipient about his preferences, then sends one of a variety of themed boxes each month. Recent offerings range from raw bar essentials (pictured) to winter-month necessities.
For the fashion maven
$99/box /// boxofstyle.thezoereport.com
Celebrity stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe curates the quarterly Zoe Report Box of Style, packed with trendy accessories and beauty products. The upcoming winter box features earrings designed by Zoe and actress/House of Harlow designer Nicole Richie; past picks included custom leather clutches, statement necklaces for the holidays, and glam sunglasses; each box is valued at $400 or more.
For the single-malt seeker
Gift subscriptions from $220 for two shipments /// craftwhiskyclub.com
Bimonthly deliveries of limited-edition Scotches and whiskeys, plus the perfect snacks to accompany them? Craft Whisky Club is a no-brainer gift for the aficionado looking to build a collection. Plus you’re supporting the art of distillery: The company’s mission is to connect small-batch distillers with a wider audience in something like a farm share program for booze.
For the stylish minimalist
$78 for a single box, $71/box to subscribe /// norseboxes.com
Indulge a favorite hygge-seeker with a sprinkling of perfectly curated Scandinavian goods from Norse Box—think Ferm Living kitchenware, Marimekko ceramics, a planner and notebook created in homage to legendary designer Arne Jacobsen—all beautifully packaged and shipped with styling suggestions. Each quarterly box is centered around a theme from Scandinavian culture.
For the handy tinkerer
From $59 to $89/month depending on subscription length /// thimble.io
Shopping for an aspiring engineer? STEM-focused Thimble ships all the components for a supervised preteen or curious adult to build a cool electronic gadget, from a MIDI piano with a laser-etched plywood keyboard (pictured) to a Wi-Fi–controlled mini robot. The company also sells a toolkit with everything needed for the projects (soldering iron, hot glue gun, and all the accessories).
For the Cool Kid
From $70/month; Prepaid gift subscription from $300 /// sneakertub.com
Know someone who always wants a fresh pair of kicks? Sneakertub will hook him up with new pair each month. The box includes sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas, Saucony, and many more, along with three to four “sneaker-related accessories” (t-shirts, funky socks, flat-brim caps, fancy laces, shoe-cleaning supplies, enamel pins, even highly-patterned underwear).
For the Stationery Fiend
International subscription for shipment to the U.S. about $35/month /// postbykatieleamon.com
Keep her well-stocked with cards, note paper, and sundry office supplies with a subscription to Post by Katie Leamon. Designed in London and produced in the English countryside, many of the cards are individually hand-printed with carved rubber stamps, and all offer gorgeous paper and patterns a far cry from the card aisle at Target.
