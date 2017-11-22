2 Boeing 747 Jumbo Jets Were Just Sold on China's Version of eBay

Two Boeing 747 jumbo jets were just sold on the e-commerce website Taobao, the Chinese equivalent of eBay.

The price for such a transaction? More than 320 million yuan, or about $48 million, according to the BBC.

The jumbo jets were purchased by Chinese carrier SF Airlines, which outbid 25 other interested buyers.

The freighters were previously owned by a cargo company, but it went defunct in 2013 and a court handling the bankruptcy failed to sell the airliners for years, according to the BBC.

Since then, the planes have been in storage in the cities of Shanghai and Shenzhen ahead of its placement on Taobao, which is owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Upset you missed your chance to bid? There is one more plane available to buy, Chinese news agency Xinhua reports, according to the BBC.

The report says the third airliner could not be sold because only one buyer registered for the auction.

Multimillion dollar bids on transportation vehicles are not exactly new on e-auction sites like Taobao and eBay. The record sale on eBay was a 2006 deposit on a gigayacht, which bid for $85 million.