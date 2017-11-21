Where to Find 'Star Wars' Deals on Black Friday

The Last Jedi doesn’t hit movie theaters until Dec. 15, but there are already plenty of Black Friday shopping deals on Star Wars-related merchandise for fans of the movie franchise and anyone on their shopping lists.

The new film from Walt Disney and Lucasfilm is one of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters, and Disney and the company’s various retail partners have spent the past year ratcheting up their marketing campaigns to promote the toys, clothing, gadgets, and other goodies tied to the Star Wars franchise. Now, some Star Wars goods will be offered up at a discount as part of Black Friday this week.

Here are some of the Black Friday deals available this week on Star Wars products:

Amazon

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Ebay currently has a deal on a Sony Playstation 4 that comes with a copy of the new Electronic Arts video game Star Wars Battlefront II and the game Final Fantasy XV, for $400, down from $447. And, this week, Walmart was offering a pre-Black Friday deal on Microsoft's new Xbox One S that includes a copy of the new Electronic Arts video game Star Wars Battlefront II, along with five Halo titles and the choice of an additional game, for roughly $250. The company’s website currently says the deal is “out of stock.”

Macy’s

Macy’s is offering Black Friday discounts on a variety of Star Wars-branded clothing, including a graphic sweatshirt featuring an image of Darth Vader (marked as low as $23.99, down from $39) and sweatpants with an outline of Princess Leia’s iconic hairdo at the same price.

