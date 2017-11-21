Ikea has re-announced its recall of a popular dresser after an eighth child was killed by the piece of furniture.

A two-year-old boy was killed in California in May by Ikea’s Malm dresser after being put down for a nap. Ikea had previously acknowledged that the dresser was prone to tipping over. In an initial statement following the boy’s death, the retailer said: “the initial investigation indicates that the chest involved in this incident had not been properly attached to the wall.” The company first issued the recall in June 2016, and also stopped selling the dresser at that time.

ABC News reports that the Consumer Product Safety Commission has received 186 reports of incidents regarding the Malm dressers and chests, and over 90 children have been injured from the furniture.

In a statement, Ikea said that it has “done extensive outreach to consumers” regarding the recall, including television ads and emails. Parents of several of the injured children have filed suit against Ikea.