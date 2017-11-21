See You in Court — CEO Daily, Tuesday 21st November

Good morning,

The Justice Department yesterday sued to block AT&T from merging with Time Warner—a move that was either a complete surprise or completely predictable, depending on your point of view.

It was a surprise if you consider that the two companies don’t compete with each other; that the Justice Department hasn’t sued to block a vertical merger since the Carter administration; that the head of antitrust—Makan Delrahim—said last year he didn’t see any issues with the combo; and that this administration has been relentless in its drive for deregulation. On the other hand, it’s predictable if you consider Time Warner owns CNN, which has been a relentless thorn in Donald Trump’s side, leading him to promise to block the deal because “it’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few.”

The department’s argument is that AT&T might give its users preferred access to Time Warner content. Ordinarily, it could address that concern by imposing conditions on the merger. But Delrahim says those kinds of conditions turn the Justice Department into a regulatory agency, and he would rather simply block the merger. Needless to say, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson plans to fight the action, and may force the White House to disclose embarrassing communications with the Justice Department as part of the discovery process.

It’s possible Stephenson could have avoided this fight if he had simply promised to tone down CNN’s over-the-top anti-Trump rhetoric. But Stephenson hasn’t gone there, instead becoming a fervent defender of the First Amendment. Good for him, although in my view, CNN would benefit from some toning down.

More news below. And don’t miss Clay Chandler’s piece on how China has moved from copy cat to innovation incubator. We will be highlight some of the leading Chinese innovators next month at Brainstorm Tech International, which precedes the Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou.