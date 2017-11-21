When Black Friday kicks off later this week, the number of solid tech deals might surprise you.

Retailers both big and small are offering a variety of tech deals on everything from televisions and video games to smart home devices and 3D printers. While the savings retailers offer will vary, and in some cases, you’ll need to be in store to take advantage of them, if you’re in the market for some tech goodies this holiday season, now’s the time to prepare.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter



Realizing that, Fortune has compiled the following guide to some of the best tech deals offered at three prominent retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The following deals are sure to save you a few bucks, all while helping you get your hands on outstanding devices.

Read on to check out the 15 best tech deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. And when you’re done, be sure to check out our roundup of the 50 best deals on a variety of products.

Amazon

A Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model) will go for $2,000.

Amazon’s Echo Plus will be available for $120, a $30 discount.

Select PlayStation VR bundles will get up to a $100 savings.

The SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit is getting a $100 discount.

Save up to 25% on 3D printers.

Here’s the full list of Amazon deals.

Best Buy

Best Buy will be selling a 65-inch Samsung Ultra HD television for $750, a $350 savings on its regular retail price of $1,100.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ will all come with a $300 discount with a qualified activation on Black Friday.

Best Buy will be offering up to a $150 savings on the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The new Call of Duty WWII for PlayStation 4 will cost $40, a $20 savings.

Get the Sonos Play:1 speaker for $150. It regularly retails for $200.

Here’s the full list of Best Buy deals.

Target

Samsung’s 65-inch Ultra HD TV will set customers back $850. It regularly retails for $1,300.

Amazon Echo (second generation) will cost customers $80. It typically retails for $100.

If you buy an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on Black Friday, Target will toss in a $250 Gift Card.

If you buy a PlayStation 4 1TB console on Black Friday, Target will sell the console for just $200.

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones will be available for $240. The headphones typically cost $300.

Here’s the full list of Target deals.