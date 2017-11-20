Term Sheet -- Monday, November 20

SAY GOODBYE TO FOUNDER-FRIENDLY

We start this morning off with a surprise bid. Maria Contreras-Sweet, who led the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama, has reportedly submitted an offer to acquire Weinstein Co. According to a letter to the board of directors, Contreras-Sweet said she hopes to be executive chairwoman of a majority-female board heading Weinstein Co., which would be renamed. Though the letter doesn’t disclose the offer amount, the company is reportedly valued in the low hundreds of millions.

Over the weekend, my colleague Shawn Tully published an in-depth investigation of the bruising board battles that took place inside the Weinstein Co. It details the “corporate backstory about how a group of billionaire board members let Harvey Weinstein stay in power.” How? Through a board structured in a way that curtailed the board members’ influence and augmented Weinstein’s power. “It was a structure that was incredibly investor-unfriendly,” says a board director.

Tully reports on Weinstein’s iron-clad contract:

Like its predecessors, the 2010 contract stipulated that Weinstein could be terminated only for two types of offenses, according to Maerov. The first was a conviction for a felony involving “moral turpitude,” a category that would obviously encompass sexual assault. “But being accused with convincing evidence wasn’t enough,” says Maerov. “He had to be convicted of a felony, and not just any felony, only one involving moral turpitude. If we’d had documentary evidence of sexual harassment, the absurdity of his old contract still would have prevented us from terminating him.”

Second, he could be terminated for a major misuse of TWC funds. But that condition contained a major loophole. Here’s the escape hatch: If Weinstein were caught misappropriating funds, he would be granted a “cure period” in which to refund the money. In other words, misusing company cash wasn’t sufficient to terminate him. As long as Weinstein paid TWC back, he’d remain employed under the same highly advantageous contract as if he’d done nothing wrong. “He had the right to put the genie back in the bottle,” says Maerov.

In other words, Weinstein had all sorts of safeguards in place that would work to keep him at the helm of the company. As Tully writes, “the board’s inaction helped Harvey Weinstein remain all-powerful for more than a decade, as directors from the vanguard of the business elite enabled him to stay atop the company.”

But that “founder-friendly” and “investor-unfriendly” tide is beginning to turn. The Weinstein case is reminiscent of much of what’s been going on in the tech world in recent years. Just take a look at some of Silicon Valley’s finest: Mark Zuckerberg has absolute control over Facebook. Evan Spiegel took Snap public by issuing common shares with no voting rights. Uber’s Travis Kalanick was granted three extra board seats last year in order to give “the CEO the control he needs to run the company.”

As I’ve noted previously, the period of “founder-friendly” governance is evolving into a “company-first” climate of governance. And that’s a good thing. It’s impossible to run a business the right way with zero respect for your investors’ money. In 2014, Weinstein “apologized to the board, saying that he recognized that he’d run the company poorly, that he didn’t deliver on his promises, and that the investors were disappointed. Then he said that he was starting a venture that could get all our money back.”

But we’re at a time when apologies aren’t enough. And without proper governance, empty promises and insincere apologies are all we’ll continue to get. Weinstein — who until now, was considered untouchable by even his company’s own board of directors — is just one example of many more to come.