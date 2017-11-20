Sean Hannity has stepped in the Roy Moore scandal all over again.

After defending the Alabama Republican senate candidate in the face of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct last week, a booker for Hannity’s show reached out to a lawyer representing Gloria Deason, one of the accusers, in an attempt to book her on his show. The lawyer, Paula Cobia, responded that she “would never submit a survivor of abuse to the inevitable on-camera bullying and persecution” that would occur if she were to appear on the show.

Fox News host @seanhannity tried to book one of Roy Moore's accusers for an on-air interview, and she replies with this EPIC response: pic.twitter.com/Y2MSavM6G2 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 19, 2017

The Fox News host called for Moore to step down if he couldn’t “come up with a satisfactory explanation” for the allegations that he pursued romantic and sexual relationships with teenagers as young as 14 when he was in his 30s. But he has also been seen to favor Moore’s version of events, explicitly asking viewers to give the candidate the benefit of the doubt, conducting a “softball” interview about the accusations, and reading in full an open letter in which Moore said he was being “attacked.”

In her response, Cobia said Hannity had “engaged in an on-air intimidation campaign against the victims of Mr. Moore” and that in asking for an interview, the host was merely “seeking an opportunity to publicly attack and further defame” her client.