Report: H.R. McMaster Said Trump Has Intelligence of a 'Kindergartner'

At a private dinner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster reportedly mocked Trump’s intelligence, stating that his intelligence was comparable to a “kindergartner.” Citing five sources, BuzzFeed reports that during the same conversation he also reportedly called the President an “idiot” and a “dope.” A spokesperson for the National Security Council said the story was “false”.

Another source said that this wasn’t the first time McMaster has called Trump’s intelligence into question, citing a separate event where he suggested that Trump was not capable of understanding the issues the National Security Council deals with.

This isn’t the first time a high-ranking member of Trump’s administration has called his intelligence into question. Earlier this year Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly called the President a “moron.”