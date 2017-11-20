Here Are the 50 Best Black Friday Deals Yet

If you’re willing to brave the crowds—and make no mistake, that’s something that takes plenty of courage—there are some tremendous deals being offered by retailers this Black Friday.

BFAds.com, a sister site of Ebates that focuses exclusively on Black Friday deals, has combed through the ads, compared items to their usual prices (when possible), and come up with a list of the 50 best deals.

A few takeaways from the site. First, if you’ve been waiting to get a 4K TV, that patience is being rewarded, as prices are averaging $50 less than last year. Video game consoles are also $50 cheaper on average. And the site says it expects smart home speakers like Google Home and Amazon Echo to be top sellers, as prices are at all time lows.

Note that many Amazon deals are not included in this list. Nor are eBay’s matching price offer for Black Friday. With that said, here are BFAds.com choices for the top deals of the day:

4K TVs

Avera 49” 4K UHD LED TV – $200 at Newegg

Sharp 50” 4K TV – $179.99 at Best Buy

Toshiba 55” 4K TV – $279.99 at Best Buy

Element 55” 4K TV – $299.99 at Meijer

Sony 60” 4K TV – $599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 58″ 4K Smart UHDTV – $598 at Walmart

Video Game systems

Sony Playstation 4 1TB + $50 GameStop gift card – $199.99 at GameStop

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle w/Halo – $329.99 at Kohl’s

Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle + Forza 7 & Forza 3 – $229.99 at DELL

Playstation VR Headset & Camera Bundle + Gran Turismo Sport – $299.99 at DELL

Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle + Extra Controller – $229.99 at Best Buy

Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System – $349 at Newegg

Laptops and Tablets

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 14” Laptop – $129.99 at DELL

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 11″ 2-in-1 Laptop 4GB/1TB HDD – $299.99 at DELL

iPad Pro 10.5” – $529.99 at Target

HP 15.6” HD Touchscreen Laptop w/8 Gen i7, 8GB/1TB – $449.99 at Office Depot

Microsoft Surface Pro Core M w/ Black Type Cover – $629 at Best Buy

Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air w/ Intel Core i5, 8GB/128GB – $799.99 at Best Buy

nabi DreanTab HD8 $59.99 at Toys R Us

Household Items



KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer w/5 qt SS bowl – $279.99 at Kohl’s

Shark Rotator Professional Vacuum – $129.99 at Sears

Keurig Plus Series – $99.99 +$15 mail-in-rebate at Macy’s

Bella 2-qt Air Fryer or 6-qt Pressure Cooke – r $39.99 at Macy’s

Ninja Professional Kitchen System – $99.99 at Target

Toys

50% off Toys at Kohl’s (Fisher-Price, Playskool, Barbie, HotWheels, Matchbox, Nerf)

Jetson V12 all-terrain Hoverboard – $199.99 at Target

LEGO construction sets 40% off at Toys R Us

Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg – $49.88 at Walmart

Ford Mustang 12V ride-on 2-seater – $199.99 at Shopko

Trampoline 12-ft. w/ Enclosure + Jump ‘N Jam Basketball Kit – $149.99 at Kmart

Hasbro Star Wars The Force Awakens RC BB-8 – $30 at Jet.com

Smart phones, Smart homes

Google Home Mini + $10 Target Gift Card – $29 at Target

Google Home – $79 at Walmart

iPhone 8/8 Plus (with Activation) – FREE + $250 Gift Card at Target

FitBit Charge 2 or Alta HR – $99.99 at Kohl’s

Amazon Echo – $79.99 at Staples

Amazon Echo Dot – $29.99 at Staples

Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for – $69.99 +2-yr. worry free guarantee at Meijer

Samsung SmartThings Hub – $49.99 at Best Buy

iPhone and Samsung smartphones – $0 down + $300 Walmart Gift Card at Walmart

Roku 4K Streaming Stick – $48 at Walmart

Huawei Smart Watch 2 – $179.99 at Newegg

Apple Watch Series 1 – $179 at Macy’s

Cameras, clothes and more

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR bundle w/ 2 lenses and case – $449.99 at Office Depot

Craftsman 26 in heavy-duty ball-bearing tool chest – $199.98 at Sears

Gorilla Ladders 22-ft Ladder + Ladder Wheel Kit – $99.99 at Home Depot

9’ Quick Set Grand Duchess Slim Pine pre-lit – $99 at Home Depot

Dewalt 20V MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Combo 5-Tool Kit – $299 at Home Depot

Diamond Earrings 1/10 ct. – $29.99 with any $50 purchase at Macy’s

Fleece Jacket for men, ladies and youth – $10 at Bass Pro Shops