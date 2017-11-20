Here Are the 50 Best Black Friday Deals Yet

If you’re willing to brave the crowds—and make no mistake, that’s something that takes plenty of courage—there are some tremendous deals being offered by retailers this Black Friday.
BFAds.com, a sister site of Ebates that focuses exclusively on Black Friday deals, has combed through the ads, compared items to their usual prices (when possible), and come up with a list of the 50 best deals.
A few takeaways from the site. First, if you’ve been waiting to get a 4K TV, that patience is being rewarded, as prices are averaging $50 less than last year. Video game consoles are also $50 cheaper on average. And the site says it expects smart home speakers like Google Home and Amazon Echo to be top sellers, as prices are at all time lows.
Note that many Amazon deals are not included in this list. Nor are eBay’s matching price offer for Black Friday. With that said, here are BFAds.com choices for the top deals of the day:
4K TVs
Avera 49” 4K UHD LED TV – $200 at Newegg
Sharp 50” 4K TV – $179.99 at Best Buy
Toshiba 55” 4K TV – $279.99 at Best Buy
Element 55” 4K TV – $299.99 at Meijer
Sony 60” 4K TV – $599.99 at Best Buy
Samsung 58″ 4K Smart UHDTV – $598 at Walmart
Video Game systems
Sony Playstation 4 1TB + $50 GameStop gift card – $199.99 at GameStop
Xbox One S 1TB Bundle w/Halo – $329.99 at Kohl’s
Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle + Forza 7 & Forza 3 – $229.99 at DELL
Playstation VR Headset & Camera Bundle + Gran Turismo Sport – $299.99 at DELL
Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle + Extra Controller – $229.99 at Best Buy
Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System – $349 at Newegg
Laptops and Tablets
Dell Inspiron 14 3000 14” Laptop – $129.99 at DELL
Dell Inspiron 11 3000 11″ 2-in-1 Laptop 4GB/1TB HDD – $299.99 at DELL
iPad Pro 10.5” – $529.99 at Target
HP 15.6” HD Touchscreen Laptop w/8 Gen i7, 8GB/1TB – $449.99 at Office Depot
Microsoft Surface Pro Core M w/ Black Type Cover – $629 at Best Buy
Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air w/ Intel Core i5, 8GB/128GB – $799.99 at Best Buy
nabi DreanTab HD8 $59.99 at Toys R Us
Household Items
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer w/5 qt SS bowl – $279.99 at Kohl’s
Shark Rotator Professional Vacuum – $129.99 at Sears
Keurig Plus Series – $99.99 +$15 mail-in-rebate at Macy’s
Bella 2-qt Air Fryer or 6-qt Pressure Cooke – r $39.99 at Macy’s
Ninja Professional Kitchen System – $99.99 at Target
Toys
50% off Toys at Kohl’s (Fisher-Price, Playskool, Barbie, HotWheels, Matchbox, Nerf)
Jetson V12 all-terrain Hoverboard – $199.99 at Target
LEGO construction sets 40% off at Toys R Us
Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg – $49.88 at Walmart
Ford Mustang 12V ride-on 2-seater – $199.99 at Shopko
Trampoline 12-ft. w/ Enclosure + Jump ‘N Jam Basketball Kit – $149.99 at Kmart
Hasbro Star Wars The Force Awakens RC BB-8 – $30 at Jet.com
Smart phones, Smart homes
Google Home Mini + $10 Target Gift Card – $29 at Target
Google Home – $79 at Walmart
iPhone 8/8 Plus (with Activation) – FREE + $250 Gift Card at Target
FitBit Charge 2 or Alta HR – $99.99 at Kohl’s
Amazon Echo – $79.99 at Staples
Amazon Echo Dot – $29.99 at Staples
Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for – $69.99 +2-yr. worry free guarantee at Meijer
Samsung SmartThings Hub – $49.99 at Best Buy
iPhone and Samsung smartphones – $0 down + $300 Walmart Gift Card at Walmart
Roku 4K Streaming Stick – $48 at Walmart
Huawei Smart Watch 2 – $179.99 at Newegg
Apple Watch Series 1 – $179 at Macy’s
Cameras, clothes and more
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR bundle w/ 2 lenses and case – $449.99 at Office Depot
Craftsman 26 in heavy-duty ball-bearing tool chest – $199.98 at Sears
Gorilla Ladders 22-ft Ladder + Ladder Wheel Kit – $99.99 at Home Depot
9’ Quick Set Grand Duchess Slim Pine pre-lit – $99 at Home Depot
Dewalt 20V MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Combo 5-Tool Kit – $299 at Home Depot
Diamond Earrings 1/10 ct. – $29.99 with any $50 purchase at Macy’s
Fleece Jacket for men, ladies and youth – $10 at Bass Pro Shops