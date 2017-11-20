Three days after denying allegations of sexual harassment, actor Jeffrey Tambor says he’ll leave Transparent.

In a statement to Deadline, Tambor said he didn’t see how he could return to the hit Amazon show in light of the “politicized atmosphere” that had “afflicted” the set after two women accused him of sexual harassment. Earlier this month, Amazon (amzn) opened an investigation into Tambor after his former assistant Van Barnes accused him of inappropriate behavior. Last week Trace Lysette, who also appears on Transparent, said “the actor made lewd, sexually suggestive and un-welcomed remarks to her on a number of occasions.”

Even before Tambor’s public resignation, there were reportedly discussions about writing his character, Maura Pfefferman, out of the upcoming fifth season in the wake of Barnes’s allegations. But the alleged misconduct may not be the only thing keeping him off the show—Tambor’s option for the season had not been picked up even before the allegations came to light.

Last month, Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual harassment caused Netflix (nflx) to announce the upcoming sixth season of its show House of Cards would be the last. The network later fired Spacey from the show’s last season and said they would not release a Gore Vidal biopic starring and produced by the actor.

Amazon recently parted ways with former Amazon Studios President Roy Price amid sexual harassment allegations.