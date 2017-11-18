Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still at least a week away, some big retailers are already offering deals on popular tech products.

There are some outstanding discounts you can take advantage of right now on televisions, smart home products, and computers. You don’t have to wait.

Read on to check out this week’s look at some of the best tech deals available now and into the next week:

Televisions

Amazon is selling Sony’s XBR65X900E, a 65-inch television, for $1,498 instead of its regular price of $1,998.

Get a 55-inch Samsung Ultra HD TV for $900, a $300 discount on its regular price.

Best Buy is also selling a 50-inch full-HD Sharp TV for $330, a $100 discount.

Get a 55-inch Ultra HD Samsung set for $500 at Walmart. It’s regularly $700.

Walmart is selling a 55-inch Vizio Ultra HD TV for $468. It’s regularly $578.

Smartphones & Tablets

Best Buy is selling the Sony Xperia XZ1 unlocked for $500. It ‘s regularly $600.

You can buy a $200 iPhone 6 at Walmart, a $200 savings on its regular $400 price.

Over at Target, pick up a $200 gift card with the purchase of a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

You can pick up a refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $430 at Amazon.

Computers

You can get a 27-inch refurbished iMac for $1,255.29 at Amazon.

The MSI GTX 1080 gaming laptop that is regularly $2,800 at Amazon is now $2,500.

At Best Buy, you can get the Asus two-in-one hybrid for $1,149, a $150 savings.

Best Buy is also selling the 14-inch HP Chromebook. It’s regularly $249, but is available now for $199.

NewEgg is offering the $430 Lenovo All-in-One S405Z for $430, a $100 discount on its regular price.

The Asus VivoBook F402BA with a 14-inch screen is $400, a $100 savings.

Smart Home

Best Buy is selling the SimpliSafe wireless home security system for $300. It’s regularly $370.

The Night Owl 8-channel camera system at Best Buy is going for $250, a $50 savings.

If you buy three second-generation Echo devices at Amazon, you can get a $50 discount with the code ECHO3PACK.

Save $15 at Amazon on the sale of an Echo Plus and Philips Hue bulb.

Video Games