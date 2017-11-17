Jamie Johnson, director of the Center for Faith-Based & Neighborhood Partnerships at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), resigned last night after a CNN report revealed public comments he made disparaging African Americans and Muslims during numerous talk radio appearances. On one occasion, Johnson blamed black people for turning “major cities into slums because of laziness, drug use and sexual promiscuity.” During another appearance he said, “all that Islam has ever given us is oil and dead bodies over the last millennia and a half.” Johnson, who is a pastor, apologized on his way out. “I regret the manner in which those thoughts were expressed in the past, but can say unequivocally that they do not represent my views personally or professionally,” he said.