How to Watch the Leonids Meteor Shower

The annual Leonids meteor shower this weekend will brighten the night skies with a fireworks show, courtesy of the universe.

The meteor shower, which usually takes place in November, gets its name from because some of its shooting stars appear to come from part of the Leo star constellation. In fact, the Leonids meteors are debris from Tempel-Tuttle comet that burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere—creating colorful streaks in the sky.

How to see the Leonids meteor shower:

The meteor shower, which can last for weeks, peaks in visibility tonight. The New Moon, when the moon passes between the Earth and Sun, helps make the sky particularly dark. For the best view, get away from city lights, if possible, and, of course, away from any clouds. Expect to see up to 10 meteors per hour during the shower’s crescendo at 3:00 am on Friday, according to NASA. If you can’t make tonight, you can also try Saturday night, when the shower will be only slightly less visible.

Look out for the peak of the Leonid #meteorshower tonight and remember to share your photos with us! https://t.co/ziJRSyG4CA #leonids pic.twitter.com/hl6baISDUY — Royal Observatory (@ROGAstronomers) November 17, 2017

Where to look:

Although the meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, you’re better off looking towards the Eastern horizon, where the Leo Constellation typically appears, according to a report by Space.com. At 5:00 am, the Leo Constellation will appear in the “south-southeast part of the sky,” the report said.

Today in 1799, American astronomer Andrew Ellicott Douglass witnessed the Leonid meteor shower and wrote an account in his journal, producing the first record of a meteor shower in North America. The Leonids are an annual event, and this year’s shower peaks on November 17. pic.twitter.com/ajAEhmUanE — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) November 13, 2017

How to watch online:

Of course, if you can’t stay awake, are fogged in, or unwilling to go out into the cold, you can always watch a livestream. One should be available on Friday from the astronomy and telescope website Slooh.