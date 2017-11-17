Actor Jeffrey Tambor is denying allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Last week, actress and Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes accused Tambor of inappropriate behavior. And this week, another actress, Trace Lysette, who appears with Tambor on the Amazon series Transparent has alleged that “the actor made lewd, sexually suggestive and un-welcomed remarks to her on a number of occasions,” according to Deadline.

But Tambor denies the accusations leveled against him. In a statement published by Entertainment Tonight, Tambor claims that “I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator—ever.”

Despite his denial, the actor did offer a semi-apology, saying, “I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone.” He then reiterated the claim that he is not a predator, saying, “But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”

An Amazon spokesperson told Deadline that the information provided by Lysette will be added to the investigation, though Lysette reportedly did not lodge an official complaint against Tambor.