Apple HomePod Will Not Ship This Holiday Season After All

By Reuters
11:52 AM EST

Apple has pushed the launch of its HomePod smart speaker to early next year from December, the company said on Friday.

“We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod … but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the U.S., U.K., and Australia in early 2018,” an Apple spokeswoman said via email.

Apple introduced the voice-controlled HomePod in June. The speaker, which can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, takes aim at Amazon.com’s Alexa feature and Echo devices.

