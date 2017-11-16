Time Inc Reportedly in Merger Talks With Meredith in Deal Backed by Billionaire Koch Brothers

By Reuters
7:16 AM EST

Time Inc is in talks with Meredith again to sell itself in a potential deal backed by billionaire brothers Charles Koch and David Koch, the New York Times reported.

The new round of negotiations, helped by the surprise entry of the Kochs, could lead to a quick deal, the paper said.

The Koch brothers have tentatively agreed to support Meredith’s offer by investing more than $500 million, the paper said, citing people involved in the matter.

The companies and Koch brothers were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Deal talks between Time (time), the publisher of Fortune, Time, and People magazines, and Meredith (mdpeb), the publisher of Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle magazines, had collapsed in April.

