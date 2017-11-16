Fortune's Businessperson of the Year — CEO Daily, Thursday, 16th November

Good morning.

Today, Fortune is revealing its Businessperson of the Year. This is more than a beauty pageant. We start with a very rigorous screening process that includes the 2,000 largest public companies in the world, and we look at their increases in revenues and profits, as well as their stock performance and return on capital, on both a 12- and 36-month basis. The 12-month screen gets more weight, because we value recent performance; but the 36- month numbers help us screen out those who simply may have had one lucky year. And then, of course, we add in a dose of our editorial judgment.

But enough with the windup. This year’s winner is: Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia. He’s not a household name, but given the tear his company has been on in the last few years, he should be. He belongs right up there with the likes of Bezos and Musk. He co-founded the company and has run it for 24 years. Nvidia makes GPUs, or graphics processing units, which power video games but have increasingly become part of the core architecture for artificial intelligence, including in autonomous cars. The company’s stock price has soared 1,271% in the last four years, and it now has a market cap of $130 billion. Huang is a fascinating character; you can read more about him in Andrew Nusca’s profile, here.

The runners’ up for Businessperson of the Year are:

2) Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase

3) Marc Benioff, Salesforce

4) Jeff Bezos, Amazon

5) Mary Dillon, Ulta Beauty

6) Ajay Banga, Mastercard

7) Huateng (Pony) Ma, Tencent

8) Dan Schulman, PayPal

9) Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin

10) Francisco D’Souza, Cognizant

You can find the rest of the 20-person list here.

And a clarification from yesterday: Hutchinson China Meditech does expect to become the first company to win U.S. regulatory approval for a synthetic drug discovered and developed in China. But that approval is not imminent.

