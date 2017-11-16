These Are the Five Best Microsoft Xbox One X Games in 4K

Microsoft’s Xbox One X offers one of the more satisfying game experiences I’ve had in years. And at launch, it comes with a variety of outstanding games.

Over the last several days, I’ve been testing the Xbox One X on everything from its hardware quality to its streaming services and games. I’ve tested its 4K video quality and tried out games both old and new to see how they look on the company’s $500 console. And while many of the standard HD games look nice on Xbox One X, it’s the 4K games that will blow you away with their gorgeous visuals.

But once you get beyond the visuals, which 4K games on the Xbox One X actually deliver an appealing user experience?

To answer that question, I played through a variety of 4K-ready games on the Xbox One X that are both new and old. The list below is my current roundup of the best 4K Xbox One X games:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins brings you back to an open-world adventure where you’re tasked with assassinating people with as much stealth as possible. The game itself looks outstanding in 4K and like previous games in the franchise, the gameplay is fun.

That said, the game uses the same basic gameplay and concept as previous titles in the series (go here, find the person, assassinate the target, and so on). So if you’re tired of the same formula, you might have some problems with Assassin’s Creed Origins.

For me, though, it’s a winner.

Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: WWII offers some of the finest first-person shooter experiences on the Xbox One X. The game’s campaign puts you into the Second World War, where you start on D-Day, invading Normandy. You go from there to fight across France and into Germany.

The game’s campaign is a bit short, but still outstanding, and in 4K, you feel like you’re one of the real soldiers. Online play is solid, of course, but you better be good or some of the experts there will take you down with ease.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Destiny 2

I’ve always been impressed by Destiny‘s ability to keep gamers coming back, and I firmly believe Destiny 2 will do the same.

Destiny 2 looks beautiful on the Xbox One X and has a surprising variety of gameplay elements that offer some surprises every time you play. The game’s story was fun to play through, but I would have liked to have seen more depth.

But where Destiny 2 shines is online, where you can work with others to take down a variety of enemies. And that alone is worth the price of admission.

Forza Motorsport 7

If you’re a racing fan and want to experience what it’s like to drive exotic cars, Forza Motorsport 7 is the winner. The game utilizes 4K in all its glory, making it feel like you’re really inside the cockpit of your favorite vehicle.

Forza‘s gameplay mechanics are generally good and it was rare that I didn’t feel like I was actually driving the car I’d chosen. It’s a game I found myself going back to after playing some others, and was impressed each time.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is the surprise here, since the first game was good, but not necessarily great. The second iteration, however, is an enthralling title with a compelling first-person shooter mechanic, interesting storyline, and good-looking graphics. I had a ton of fun playing this game, even if the story is based on a theme you know all too well.